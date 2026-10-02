"And I want to say thank you for everyone who support me, and I want to say thank you in the hockey world because I seen a lot of messages in the whole world. This is a lot of information, everyone understanding what's happened because this is news and the whole world it traveled. And thank you for Russia, there's a lot of people who supported me. Thank you for everyone who supported me, and a lot of messages I see on Instagram, and sorry, I can't answer everyone. And I want to say thank you.