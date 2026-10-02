The Pittsburgh Penguins winger returned to practice Friday after the tragic death of his father, Alexander, in Russia on Sept. 24
Pittsburgh Penguins winger Andrei Kuzmenko returned to the team Friday after being on personal leave in Russia due to the death of his father, Alexander.
Alexander died Sept. 24 after succumbing to wounds sustained by a bear attack while fishing with friends in southern Siberia. He was 62.
Andrei Kuzmenko took time to address Pittsburgh media after Friday's practice in which he was a full participant. He skated on a line with Ben Kindel - still on injured reserve with a lower-body injury but also a full participant in practice - and Connor Dewar, taking line rushes ahead of Pittsburgh's home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Kuzmenko clarified the circumstances surrounding his father's death. Alexander and his friends had a permit to fish in the area of forest they were when the attack occurred, and the elder Kuzmenko was still in the water when the bear attacked.
He also took the time to thank everyone in the hockey community and in the organization for their support, and he addressed his number change from 10 to 62 in honor of his father's age at the time of his death and his mother's birth year of 1962.
Here is Andrei Kuzmenko's full original statement, unedited:
"Hi, everyone. Okay, I want to say, because I respect your job, and I understand this is hockey, it's little bit media work. And, I be honest in my life, and I don't want, you know, the false about these things. I want the truth. I, one time, say about everything.
And this is: My father go to permit fishing with friends. He stay in the water, and bear's behind him and attack. My father in the water, fight with the bear in one hour, 10 minutes, and he still lived. And after, two days and a big shock. And this is permit fishing, everything is good. And I want the truth in what's happened is. Organization monitored down in Moscow, and onto the next things about support.
"And I want to say thank you for everyone who support me, and I want to say thank you in the hockey world because I seen a lot of messages in the whole world. This is a lot of information, everyone understanding what's happened because this is news and the whole world it traveled. And thank you for Russia, there's a lot of people who supported me. Thank you for everyone who supported me, and a lot of messages I see on Instagram, and sorry, I can't answer everyone. And I want to say thank you.
"And last thing about my number, because it's my usual number 96, is not... I can't use it, and I understand number 10 is not important to me. I like it in my life in the big things. And, now, I understand this is my mother's birth year 62, and my father, this is had 62 years when he died, and today we have 26 years, and I want to take the 62 number. And, probably is done.
"Next, about hockey. Now, I'm happy to go back to Pittsburgh. I'm happy, I missed everyone, and I go back... back to reality, back to my job, and let's go, keep working. I missed hockey, really after last my season when I have two injuries. And I want to play, and I have good prepared for the season, and I want to play to help my team. A great start after first game. I think we'll be good in this season because I believe in this team.
"Thanks so much."
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