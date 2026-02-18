BREAKING: Crosby Injured During Canada's Olympic Quarterfinal Matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby was injured during Canada's 2026 Olympic quarterfinal matchup against Czechia on Wednesday and did not return.
Well, the city of Pittsburgh - and all of Canada - may want to sit down and hold their collective breath.
During the second period of Team Canada's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins' and Canadian captain Sidney Crosby was injured and will not return for this game. The 38-year-old center - playing in his third Olympic Games - appeared to injure his right leg after hits by Czech defenseman Radko Gudas and forward martin Necas.
On Necas's hit, Crosby was caught sandwiched between Necas and another Czech player, while he awkwardly went down on his right leg on an open-ice hit by Gudas.
Canada and Czechia are currently tied, 2-2, in the third period.