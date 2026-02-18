BREAKING: Crosby Injured During Canada's Olympic Quarterfinal Matchup

During the second period of Team Canada's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins' and Canadian captain Sidney Crosby was injured and will not return for this game. The 38-year-old center - playing in his third Olympic Games - appeared to injure his right leg after hits by Czech defenseman Radko Gudas and forward martin Necas.