Bryan Rust Hits Major Career Milestone On Sunday

Pittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins] forward\nBryan Rust had a great game against the Florida Panthers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers] on Sunday.\n\nRust recorded a goal and two points, hitting the 500-point mark. He now has 28\ngoals and 64 points in 70 games this season, and is one point away from tying\nhis career high (65). \n\nThe Penguins congratulated Rust with a puck after Sunday's 5-2 win over the\nPanthers. \n\n\n\nRust has been a model of consistency over the last several seasons, scoring at\nleast 20 goals in seven straight seasons. \n\nHe only needs two more goals to hit the 30-goal mark for a second time. His\ncareer high is 31, which he set last season. \n\nThe Penguins are now up to 96 points and will clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup\nPlayoffs with a win over the New Jersey Devils\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils] on Thursday.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!