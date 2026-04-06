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Bryan Rust Hits Major Career Milestone On Sunday

Hunter Hodies
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Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust hit 500 points on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust had a great game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Rust recorded a goal and two points, hitting the 500-point mark. He now has 28 goals and 64 points in 70 games this season, and is one point away from tying his career high (65). 

The Penguins congratulated Rust with a puck after Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers. 

Rust has been a model of consistency over the last several seasons, scoring at least 20 goals in seven straight seasons. 

He only needs two more goals to hit the 30-goal mark for a second time. His career high is 31, which he set last season. 

The Penguins are now up to 96 points and will clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

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