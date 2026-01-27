Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Rust To Have Hearing For Hit To Head Against Canucks

Hunter Hodies
3h
Updated at Jan 27, 2026, 03:45
Bryan Rust will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust may face some discipline for a hit on Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during Sunday's game. 

While the clock was ticking down in the third period, Rust hit Boeser up high, prompting the DOPS to give him a hearing.

The DOPS is calling it an illegal check to the head and confirmed that Rust's hearing will be on Tuesday morning.

Rust has never been suspended during his career, but that may change due to this hit. Boeser was later placed on injured reserve by the Canucks. 

The Canucks were really pushing for the tying goal in the final two minutes of regulation, but came up just short. Stuart Skinner made a ton of great saves in the crease to secure the win for the Penguins. 

If Rust does get suspended for a game, he would be out for Thursday's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks before being eligible to return on Saturday against the New York Rangers

