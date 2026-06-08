Calder Cup Playoffs: Alex Nylander's Overtime Goal Sends Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Home
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have officially been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins had plenty of chances to force Game 7 in their Eastern Conference Final series against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday night, but couldn't find the game-winning goal.
Alex Nylander scored with 6:16 left in overtime to send the Marlies to the Calder Cup Final, ending a remarkable season for the Penguins. Harrison Brunicke tried to block the shot, but it still got through and beat goaltender Sergei Murashov.
Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov was unbelievable in this game, robbing several point-blank opportunities and keeping his team alive long enough for Nylander to win it.
Aidan McDonough opened the scoring for WBS in the first period before Easton Cowan tied the game in the second period. The third period featured great chances for both teams before both Akhtyamov and Murashov stood on their respective heads in overtime. It was non-stop action at both ends before Nylander's game-winner.
Now that the Penguins' season is over, here are some of my takeaways from their playoff run.
- I think there's a strong chance that Brunicke and Murashov are on the NHL roster to start the 2026-27 season. Brunicke was the best player during this playoff run for WBS and was fantastic in all three zones. His play looked night and day compared to what we saw during his nine-game NHL trial at the start of the 2025-26 season.
Murashov had a few uncharacteristic performances in this series, but he was still very good overall for WBS in these playoffs, finishing with an 8-7 record, a 2.11 goals-against average, and a .931 save percentage. He made a lot of key saves in big moments throughout the playoffs and was matching Akhtyamov in Sunday's overtime. I expect him to at least be the backup to Arturs Silovs for next season.
- Bill Zonnon only played in 11 games during these playoffs, but he made his mark, finishing with four goals and seven points. He had a remarkable end to his junior season in the QMJHL and carried that momentum into the Calder Cup Playoffs. I still think he needs a full season in the AHL before he's ready for the NHL, but he was fantastic in these playoffs.
- Tanner Howe deserves a big shoutout, too. He missed a good chunk of the 2025-26 season since he was recovering from ACL surgery, but showed in these playoffs that he can be a player down the line. He loves to hang out in front of the net and is a pest in the best possible way. He finished the playoffs with three goals and five points in 14 games, and I'm excited to see what he can do now that he's fully healthy heading into next season.
- Mikhail Ilyin spent the 2025-26 regular season on loan in the KHL, racking up 14 goals and 44 points in 68 games. After his KHL season ended, he joined WBS, and it didn't take him long to adjust to North American ice. He finished the playoffs with two goals and nine points in 15 games, showcasing his strong vision and playmaking.
He'll be in WBS to start the 2026-27 season, and I'm excited to see him continue to develop. He has the chance to be a solid contributor in the NHL.
It wasn't the end that the players wanted, but this was still a heck of a run by WBS. It's now on Penguins general manager/president Kyle Dubas to keep adding talent across the organization.
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