Kelly Cup Playoffs: Wheeling Begins Scrappy Series Against Reading Royals Perfect 2-0
The Wheeling Nailers - ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins - began their Kelly Cup Playoff Run this weekend with back-to-back victories against the Reading Royals to open their first-round series.
While the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the NHL level, both of the team's affiliates are beginning their own post-season runs.
On Friday, the Wheeling Nailers began their first-round semifinal series in the Kelly Cup Playoffs at home against the Reading Royals - ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh's first-round opponent - and they won Games 1 and 2 on back-to- back days to go ahead in the series, 2-0. They won by a score of 4-0 on Friday - with Taylor Gauthier earning the shutout - and a score of 5-1 on Saturday.
According to THN - ECHL editor Samantha Wismer, Game 1 was a very physical affair, with several misconducts handed out at the end of the game. The scoring didn't begin until the second period, when forward Zach Urdahl took a pass from defenseman Emil Pieniniemi and put it home to give the Nailers a 1-0 lead - with Gauthier registering the secondary assist. Later in the period, Urdahl struck shorthanded as well, putting his team up, 2-0.
Forward Max Graham added a tally in the third period, and captain Matthew Quercia tacked on the empty-netter to give Wheeling the 4-0 win before the extracurriculars at the end, which involved six misconduct penalties split between the two teams. Gauthier stopped all 20 Reading shots he faced, and Quercia finished with two points.
As for Game 2, Reading dominated early on, as they outshot Wheeling 14-5 in the first period. But the Nailers came away with the only goal in the first, as Quercia scored early in the opening frame to give Wheeling the 1-0 lead.
Things opened up for the Nailers in the second period, however. Ryan McAllister was the first to tack on, and Matty St. Phalle followed suit later on in the middle frame. Reading's Alec Butcher scored the team's lone goal late in the period to cut the Wheeling lead to 3-1, but that was the closest they would come to tying things up.
Blake Bennett tallied one in the third period for the Nailers before a Craig Armstrong empty-net goal to seal the 5-1 victory. Gauthier stopped 32 of 33 Royals' shots, giving him a staggering .981 save percentage through the first two games.
Quercia leads the team in points with five so far, and defenseman Emil Pieniniemi is the leader on the blue line with two assists.
Wheeling next heads to Reading for Games 3 and 4, which will be played on Wednesday and Friday at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa.
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