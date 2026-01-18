Erik Karlsson Returns To Penguins Practice On Sunday

Defenseman Erik Karlsson returned to practice in a white no-contact jersey. It's the first time he has practiced with the Penguins since they announced on Tuesday that he'd be out for a minimum of two weeks with a lower-body injury.
Karlsson last played against the Boston Bruins last Sunday, a game the Penguins lost 1-0.
Karlsson has been sensational for the Penguins this season, compiling four goals and 33 points in 44 games. He's been playing with Parker Wotherspoon on the top pair and on the top power play alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.