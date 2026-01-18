Erik Karlsson Returns To Penguins Practice On Sunday

Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Hunter Hodies
3h
Erik Karlsson took another step in his recovery on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got some good news on the injury front on Sunday. 

Defenseman Erik Karlsson returned to practice in a white no-contact jersey. It's the first time he has practiced with the Penguins since they announced on Tuesday that he'd be out for a minimum of two weeks with a lower-body injury. 

Karlsson last played against the Boston Bruins last Sunday, a game the Penguins lost 1-0. 

Karlsson has been sensational for the Penguins this season, compiling four goals and 33 points in 44 games. He's been playing with Parker Wotherspoon on the top pair and on the top power play alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. 

The Penguins will fly to Seattle after practice since their next game is against the Kraken on Monday. They'll then fly to Western Canada since the Penguins are scheduled to play the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks later this week. 

Time will tell if Karlsson can return during this upcoming four-game trip. 

