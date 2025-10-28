Ex-Penguins Forward's Great Start Paused By Injury

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Mikael Granlund signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks in free agency this summer. So far, it is fair to say that it is a move that the Ducks are happy about, as Granlund has had a great start to the 2025-26 season.

In eight games so far this campaign with Anaheim, Granlund has recorded two goals, eight points, and a plus-2 rating. However, the former Penguin will now be forced to miss a decent chunk of time.

While speaking to NHL.com, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville shared that Granlund will be out for the next three weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Granlund suffered his injury during the Ducks' Oct. 25 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he was limited to only 6:07 ice time. Now, with this update from Quenneville, Granlund is set to miss a decent chunk of time.

In 21 games with the Penguins during the 2022-23 season, Granlund recorded one goal, four assists, and five points. His time with the Penguins ended during the 2023 NHL off-season when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks. Since his time with the Penguins, he also played for the Dallas Stars before joining the Ducks.