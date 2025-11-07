Ex-Penguins Forward Sets Hurricanes Franchise Record

Back at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected forward Jordan Staal with the second-overall pick. Following this, he spent six seasons with the Penguins from 2006-07 to 2011-12, where he recorded 120 goals, 128 assists, 248 points, and a plus-53 rating. He also won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009.

Staal's time with the Penguins ended during the 2012 NHL off-season when he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. He has not left Carolina since being traded by the Penguins, and he has now made franchise history with the Hurricanes because of it.

Staal played in his 910th game with the Hurricanes during their Nov. 6 matchup against the Minnesota Wild. With this, he has passed his brother, Eric Staal, for the most games played in Hurricanes franchise history.

This is a great accomplishment for Staal, and there is no question that he has had a strong tenure with the Canes. In 910 games over 14 seasons with the Hurricanes, he has recorded 181 goals, 286 assists, 467 points, 478 takeaways, and a plus-16 rating. He has also been the Hurricanes' captain since the 2019-20 season.