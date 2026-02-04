Ex-Penguins Forward Traded To Division Rival

This former Penguins forward been traded to one of Pittsburgh's division rivals.
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bjugstad is on the move.
The New Jersey Devils have announced that they have acquired Bjugstad from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Thomas Bordeleau and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
Bjugstad signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Blues during this past off-season. However, with this news, he is now heading to the Devils and will be looking to give their bottom six a nice boost.
In 35 games this season with the Blues before this trade, Bjugstad recorded six goals, one assist, 25 penalty minutes, and 73 hits. This is after the 6-foot-6 forward posted eight goals, 11 assists, 19 points, and 104 hits in 66 games during this past season with Utah.
Bjugstad was a member of the Penguins from 2018-19 to 2019-20. In 45 games over two seasons with Pittsburgh, the 2010 first-round pick recorded 10 goals, six assists, 16 points, 101 hits, and a plus-7 rating.