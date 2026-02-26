Ex-Penguins Goalie Struggling Big Time With Oilers

Former Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is having a tough time adjusting to the Oilers.
Back in December, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers in a multi-player move. This was after Jarry was the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.
With the Oilers looking to improve between the pipes, it made sense that they brought Jarry in. Before the trade, the 30-year-old was having a strong year with the Penguins, as he had a 9-3-1 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.66 goals-against average.
Yet, so far with the Oilers, it is fair to say that Jarry is struggling significantly.
In 12 games with the Oilers, Jarry has a .864 save percentage and a 3.85 goals-against average. He has also had under a .900 save percentage in nine out of his 12 appearances for Edmonton. This included him getting pulled in his most recent start for the Oilers against the Anaheim Ducks after allowing five goals on 25 shots.
With this, there is no question that Jarry will be looking to turn things around for the Oilers as the season carries on. The former Penguins goalie has the potential to become a solid addition to the Oilers' roster, but things have not been working out for him yet in Edmonton.