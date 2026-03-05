Former Penguins Defender Traded In Big Deal

Former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta is on the move.
The Utah Mammoth have traded Maatta, Jonathan Castagna, and three 2026 second-round picks to the Calgary Flames in exchange for star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.
Maatta is in the first season of his three-year, $10.5 million contract, so he will be more than a rental for the Flames if they elect to keep him. However, with the Flames rebuilding and Maatta being 31 years old, he could also be a decent trade chip for them.
Maatta has played in 22 games this season, where he has recorded one assist, one hit, 17 blocks, and a minus-5 rating. This is after he had two goals, 18 points, 124 blocks, and a plus-7 rating in 77 games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Utah this past season.
Maatta was selected by the Penguins with the 22nd overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played his first six NHL seasons with Pittsburgh, where he recorded 25 goals, 107 points, and a plus-61 rating in 362 games. He also won the Stanley Cup twice during his time in Pittsburgh.