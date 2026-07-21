Former Penguins Defenseman Lands Big Payday From Mammoth

Marino was entering the 2026-27 season as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). However, with the Mammoth signing him to this eight-year extension, he will be staying in Utah for a long time.
When noting that Marino is a very important part of the Mammoth's blueline, it is not too surprising to see that they have signed him to this contract extension. He will now continue to be a key part of their roster for the long-term.
Marino landing this big contract comes after he had an excellent season with the Mammoth in 2025-26. In 80 games with Utah this past campaign, he posted four goals and set new career highs with 32 assists, 36 points, and a plus-43 rating.
Marino started his NHL career as a member of the Penguins. In three seasons with Pittsburgh from 2019-20 to 2021-22, he posted 10 goals, 54 assists, 64 points, and a plus-23 rating. His time with the Penguins ended during the 2022 NHL off-season when he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for blueliner Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick.