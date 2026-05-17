Former Penguins Forward Has Clutch Playoff Game For Sabres

Former Penguins forward Jason Zucker had a strong game for the Sabres.
The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Montreal Canadiens by an 8-3 final score in Game 6. With this, the Sabres have kept their playoff run alive and have forced Game 7.
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker contributed to the Sabres' victory, as he had a strong game for the Atlantic Division club in Game 6.
Zucker scored a goal and recorded an assist in the Sabres' Game 6 victory over the Canadiens, and both were important moments.
With the Sabres down 3-1 in the first period, Zucker scored to cut the Canadiens' lead to 3-2. This was the first of seven unanswered goals scored by the Sabres, so Zucker's goal undoubtedly helped spark Buffalo's dominance in Game 6.
Zucker's assist in Game 6 was also important, as it was the primary one on Konsta Helenius' second-period goal that gave the Sabres a 5-3 win.
With this clutch game, Zucker now has two goals and four points in 12 playoff games so far this spring. This is after the former Penguins forward had 24 goals and 45 points in 62 games for the Sabres this regular-season.