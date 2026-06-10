Former Penguins Forward Is On Fire In The Stanley Cup Final

Former Penguins forward Jordan Staal is dominating right now.
The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights by a 5-3 final score in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. With this, the Hurricanes have tied the series up at 2-2 as they head back to Raleigh for Game 5.
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jordan Staal certainly played a role in the Hurricanes' Game 4 win. This is because the veteran center scored two goals in the contest, including the game-winner.
This was just the latest strong performance from Staal during the Stanley Cup Final. The former Penguins forward has been playing some excellent hockey for the Canes, as he has five goals in four games this series. He also has scored at least one goal in each of the Hurricanes' four games against the Golden Knights this Stanley Cup Final.
With this, there is no question that Staal is heating up at the perfect time for the Hurricanes. The 37-year-old forward now has seven goals, four assists, 11 points, and a plus-6 rating in 17 games this post-season.
It will now be interesting to see if Staal can keep this kind of play up from here. It is clear that the former Penguins forward is red-hot right now.