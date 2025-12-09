Former Penguins Forward Is Red-Hot Right Now

The Buffalo Sabres may be having a tough 2025-26 season, but former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker has been impactful for them. In 20 games so far this season with the Sabres, Zucker has recorded nine goals, seven assists, and 16 points. This is after he had 21 goals, 32 assists, and 53 points in 73 games during his first season with the Sabres in 2024-25.

Zucker is also continuing to perform well for the Sabres as the season carries on, as he is playing some strong hockey right now for the Atlantic Division club. The truth can be seen with his recent stats.

Zucker has scored a goal in each of the Sabres' last three games, so there is no question that he is heating up big time for Buffalo. With the Sabres looking to climb up the standings, it is certainly good for them that Zucker is producing offensively right now. The former Penguin will now be looking to build on his hot streak for the Sabres from here.

In four seasons with the Penguins from 2019-20 to 2022-23, Zucker recorded 50 goals, 45 assists, 95 points, and 457 hits.