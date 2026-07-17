Former Penguins Forward Now One Of The Best Free Agents Left

Teams looking for help in their top nine should be in the mix for Bunting as the off-season rolls on. The 30-year-old forward provides value because of his gritty style of play and ability to produce solid depth offensive production. Because of this, he should be able to get a short-term deal before the start of the season.
In 74 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, Bunting recorded 14 goals and 33 points. This was after he had 19 goals and 38 points in 76 games during the 2024-25 season split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Predators.
Bunting spent parts of two seasons with the Penguins from 2023-24 to 2024-25. In 79 games as a Penguin over that span, he posted 20 goals and 48 points.