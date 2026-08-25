Former Penguins Forward Signs In KHL After 12 NHL Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes is taking his talents to the KHL.
Ak Bars Kazan has announced that they have signed Hayes to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.
Hayes heading to the KHL comes after he spent each of the last two seasons with the Penguins. In 28 games during this past campaign for Pittsburgh, he posted four goals, eight points, 32 hits, and a minus-1 rating. This was after he recorded 13 goals, 10 assists, and 23 points in 64 games with the Penguins during the 2024-25 season.
Overall, Hayes was primarily a depth forward for the Penguins last season but was a solid part of their group because of his leadership qualities. Now, he will be looking to make a big impact in the KHL with Ak Bars Kazan from here.
In 805 career NHL games over 12 seasons split between the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, and Penguins, Hayes posted 185 goals, 261 assists, and 446 points. He played 92 of those games with Pittsburgh, recording 17 goals and 31 points.