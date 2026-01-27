Former Penguins Forward Waived By Division Rival

This former Penguins forward has been placed on waivers.
A former Pittsburgh Penguins forward is available for the taking, as the Columbus Blue Jackets have have placed Zach Aston-Reese on waivers.
Aston-Reese is currently in his second season with the Blue Jackets. In 26 games so far this campaign with Columbus, the former Penguins forward has recorded one goal, five points, and 79 hits. This is after he had six goals, 11 assists, 17 points, and 179 in 79 games for the Blue Jackets during this past season.
Aston-Reese is not the only player who the Blue Jackets placed on waivers on Tuesday, as forward Brendan Gaunce has also hit the wire.
Aston-Reese played his first five seasons in the NHL with the Penguins. In 213 games with the Penguins from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the 6-foot-1 forward posted 29 goals, 33 assists, 62 points, 611 hits, and a plus-38 rating.