Former Penguins Goalie Having Very Good Year

This former Penguins goalie is in the middle of a strong season with the Stars.
At this point of the season, the Dallas Stars have a 34-14-9 record and are third in the Central Division standings with 77 points. One of several reasons why the Stars are having another good year in 2025-26 season has been the play of former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith.
DeSmith has been performing very well for the Stars as their backup goalie this campaign. In 21 games so far this season, the 34-year-old has an 11-4-5 record, a 2.37 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and one shutout. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Penguins goaltender has been making a positive impact with the Stars.
DeSmith also stayed hot for the Stars leading up to the Olympic break as well. In his final six games before the Olympic break, the former Penguins goalie had a .917 save percentage or better in four of them.
Overall, when looking at DeSmith's numbers, it is clear that the former Penguin is having a solid year with the Stars. It will be intriguing to see how he finishes up the campaign with the Central Division club from here.