Former Penguins Goalie Signs With New Club

Lowen Frankfurt of Germany's DEL has announced that they have signed former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Tokarski just completed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Yet, instead of landing a contract with the Red Wings organization, Tokarski is now officially set to play for an overseas club for the first time in his professional career.

Tokarski performed well during his PTO with the Griffins. In two games with the AHL club, he posted a 1-0-0 record, a .929 save percentage, and a 1.92 goals-against average.

Tokarski played in six games this past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he had a 4-2-0 record, a .902 save percentage, and a 2.18 goals-against average. Yet, he spent the majority of this past season with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, where he had an 11-8-1 record, a .897 save percentage, and a 2.84 goals-against average.

In four games during the 2022-23 season with Pittsburgh, Tokarski recorded a 1-2-0 record, a .897 save percentage, and a 3.44 goals-against average. He also had a 12-16-7 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.69 goals-against average in 36 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that season.