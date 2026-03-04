Former Penguins' Goalie Signs With Panthers

Domingue signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Wednesday. He will be with the organization for the rest of the season, though he was put on waivers.
Domingue spent the 2021-22 season in the Penguins' organization, serving as the third goaltender behind Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. He spent most of that season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He appeared in 22 games for WBS, finishing with a .924 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average.
Domingue had to play in six games for the Penguins against the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs because Jarry and DeSmith were injured. He finished the series with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.
The Penguins lost that series in seven games after Artemi Panarin scored the game-winner in overtime.