Former Penguins' Goalie Signs With Panthers

Domingue spent the 2021-22 season in the Penguins' organization, serving as the third goaltender behind Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith. He spent most of that season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He appeared in 22 games for WBS, finishing with a .924 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average.