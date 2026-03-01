Former Penguins PTO Invite Waived By New Team

This former Penguins PTO addition has been waived by the Blues.
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Robby Fabbri to a professional tryout (PTO) for this past pre-season. It did not lead to Fabbri landing a contract for the 2025-26 campaign from the Penguins, though, as they released him from it.
However, Fabbri ended up signing a one-year, two-way contract with the St. Louis Blues back in December. Since then, he has been playing for the Central Division club.
Fabbri has appeared in 15 games this season with the Blues, where he has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, and a minus-3 rating. This is after the 30-year-old forward had eight goals, eight assists, 16 points, and a minus-six rating in 44 games this past season with the Anaheim Ducks.
It will now be interesting to see if Fabbri ends up being claimed by a new team from here. With the Penguins having a ton of forward depth, it does not seem likely that they will bring in their former PTO invite.