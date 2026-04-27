Former Penguins Star Is On Fire This Postseason

This former Penguins star is playing some strong hockey this postseason.
It no secret that former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is a very good player. This was certainly the case yet again this regular season, as he scored 38 goals and set new career highs with 50 assists and 88 points in 81 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
So far this postseason, Guentzel is only continuing to make a big impact.
In the Lightning's 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4, Guentzel scored a goal and recorded an assist. With this, the former Penguins forward now has seven points in just four games so far this postseason.
With numbers like these, it is clear that Guentzel is providing the Lightning with strong offensive production early on this postseason. It is not surprising in the slightest, as he is a star player who has stepped up big time in the playoffs before.
Guentzel will now be looking to stay hot for the Bolts as they continue their series against the Canadiens from here.
Guentzel was selected by the Penguins with the 77th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 503 games over eight seasons with the Penguins, he had 219 goals, 247 assists, 466 points, and a plus-53 rating.