Former Penguins Tough Guy Still A Free Agent

Will this former Penguins forward find a new home?
Although August is now over, there are still some free agents who remain unsigned.
A former Pittsburgh Penguins forward is among the unrestricted free agents left, as Ryan Reaves has still not been signed at this point in the summer.
Reaves still being a free agent comes after he recorded three goals, 37 penalty minutes, and 160 hits in 50 games for the San Jose Sharks during this past season. This was after he recorded two assists and 103 hits in 35 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season.
Teams looking for more toughness and experience could consider bringing in Reaves on a cheap one-year deal or a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.
With the Penguins already having a surplus of forwards, a reunion with Reaves seems unlikely. Although this is the case, the possibility of him finding a home with another team before the season should not be ruled out.
In 58 games during the 2017-18 season with the Penguins, Reaves posted four goals, four assists, eight points, 84 penalty minutes, and 161 hits. His time with the Penguins ended later that season when he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.