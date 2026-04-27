Former Penguins Winger Having Great Postseason For Oilers

This former Penguins forward is playing very well for the struggling Oilers.
The Edmonton Oilers lost in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 final score in Game 2. With this, the Oilers are now down 3-1 in their series to the Ducks and need to win each of their next three games to keep their playoff run alive.
While the Oilers are having a tough start to the playoffs, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen has been thriving for them.
In four games for the Oilers so far this postseason, Kapanen has recorded four goals, one assist, five points, and a plus-6 rating. This included him scoring the Oilers' game-opening goal in Game 4.
Kapanen has also been staying very consistent for the Oilers, as he has had at least one point in each playoff game for Edmonton so far this spring. Thus, the former Penguins forward has been providing the Oilers with solid depth offensive production.
Kapanen will now be looking to continue to stay hot for the Oilers as they try to get back in their series against the Ducks. Time will tell what happens on that front.
In 162 games over three seasons with the Penguins, Kapanen had 29 goals, 53 assists, 82 points, and a plus-9 rating.