Former Penguins Winger Is One Of The NHL's Best Free Agents Left

Most of this year's top unrestricted free agents have been signed at this point of the summer. While this is the case, there are still some pretty notable UFAs left looking for new homes.
Among the top UFA forwards left at this stage of the off-season just so happens to be a former Penguins winger: Reilly Smith.
Smith remaining unsigned comes after he posted 16 goals, 10 assists, and 26 points in 69 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. Overall, while he scored his most goals since the 2022-23 season, his point production was noticeably lower than in recent years. This is because from 2022-23 to 2024-25, he recorded at least 40 points.
Although Smith's offense was lower than usual this past season, it is certainly possible that he could land a contract from an NHL team before the season is here. A team could consider taking a gamble on him if they feel that he can bounce back. Yet, at a minimum, he could be a solid addition for a team needing more offense in their bottom six.
Smith spent the 2023-24 season with the Penguins, where he posted 13 goals, 27 assists, and 40 points in 76 games. This would be his only season in Pittsburgh, as he was traded to the New York Rangers during the 2024 NHL off-season.