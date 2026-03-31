Former Pittsburgh Penguins D-Man Done For The Year

This former Penguins defenseman's 2025-26 season is over.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill shared that former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be out for the rest of the 2025-26 season.
Grzelcyk signed with the Blackhawks ahead of the 2025-26 season after a successful PTO. In 69 games with the Blackhawks during this campaign, the former Penguins defenseman recorded zero goals, 12 assists, 32 penalty minutes, and a minus-9 rating.
Grzelcyk spent last season with the Penguins and had the best season of his NHL career thus far. In 82 games with the Penguins during the 2024-25 season, the Charlestown, Massachusetts native scored one goal and set career highs with 39 assists and 40 points. This included him recording 15 power-play points.
With numbers like these, Grzelcyk proved to be a solid player for the Penguins during his time with the team. While this was the case, the Penguins decided to move on from him this past summer.
Grzelcyk is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and it will be interesting to see where the former Penguin ends up next.