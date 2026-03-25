Former Pittsburgh Penguins Star Having Monster Year

This former Pittsburgh Penguins forward is having a fantastic season.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are once again one of the top teams in the NHL. At the time of this writing, the Lightning have a 44-21-5 record and are second in the Atlantic Division standings with 93 points. With this, they should once again be in the playoffs this spring.
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has certainly been a major reason for the Lightning's success this season, as he has been having an excellent campaign.
In 70 games this season with the Lightning, Guentzel has 32 goals, 42 assists, 74 points, and a plus-11 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that Guentzel is in the middle of another strong season offensively with the Bolts.
When looking at Guentzel's career, it is not surprising to see him having another big year. The former Penguins winger had a strong first season with the Lightning this past campaign, as he had 41 goals and 80 points in 80 games.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Guentzel finishes off the 2025-26 season with the Lightning from here. In 503 games over eight seasons with the Penguins, he had 219 goals, 247 assists, and 466 points.