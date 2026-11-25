Pittsburgh Penguins
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'His Goal Is To Be A Penguin Forever': Crosby's Agent Comments On His Future
Nov 25, 2026 4:58 AMPublished Nov 25, 2026 4:58 AM
Sidney Crosby's agent, Pat Brisson, weighed in on the speculation regarding the future for the Penguins' longtime captain.
It seems like Sidney Crosby's future is a talking point for national media just about every year nowadays, especially now that the 39-year-old veteran is seemingly taking things year-to-year with his contract situation and has yet to sign an extension for the 2027-28 season.
But, just in case Pittsburgh Penguins' fans needed any more assurance, his agent, Pat Brisson, made a pretty clear statement on Sportsnet’s Real Kyper and Bourne Monday.
"His goal is to be a Penguin forever," Brisson said.
Of course, this is not something that was ever really doubted by most covering the Penguins as well as fans in Pittsburgh. However, to hear that assurance again is surely music to the ears of the Pittsburgh faithful that has watched Crosby dominate hockey for more than two decades.
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Although Brisson did talk about the current situation GM and POHO Kyle Dubas and the organization find themselves - Dubas said last week that he is prepared to shift the focus toward the future - the assurance that Crosby wishes to remain in Pittsburgh was given.
"I think that's his goal. He's been very clear with that," Brisson said. "At the same time, Kyle came out last week and made it clear that he's going to trade for futures, and I'm sure, as the process goes, he's going to evaluate. Sidney's a big boy, he's going to make decisions. But Kyle has a responsibility now to move these parts that he said he's going to move, and Sidney's evaluating, watching.
"But, his goal is to be a Penguin forever. That's always been his goal, and that's why he's in no rush right now to jump to conclusions on Nov. 23, you know?"
thehockeynews.com'I Don’t Look At This Year As Playoffs Or Not Being The Determination Of Success': 3 Takeaways From Dubas's Quarter-Season Press ConferencePittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas spoke with the media Wednesday to weigh in on the team's start to the season and where they're going.
Crosby echoed the same sentiment in speaking with King Jemison of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday.
“I don’t think I have to at this point explain myself,” Crosby told Jemison. “It’s pretty clear how much this team and place means to me. So I hope that it works out that I can do that.”
Crosby added: “It’s a matter of, at my age, just trying to figure out how long I want to play, and it’s mostly to do with that. While you’re in it, it’s a little difficult sometimes to try to weigh those things. I’m trying to focus on playing as much as I can and not as much that. But I understand that there’s a lot of interest there.”
The Penguins' captain has six goals and 15 points in 23 games this season, and Pittsburgh currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 7-14-2 with just 16 points.
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