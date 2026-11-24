Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 2:28 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 2:28 AM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 5:09 AM
With the Penguins' season hanging in the balance, it's time for the young guys to take over.
There's no dancing around the fact that the 2026-27 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins has not started the way anyone had hoped.
The Penguins are now just three points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who sit in the basement of the NHL standings. They are 13 points removed from a playoff spot and, even when they play well enough to deserve a win, are still finding ways to lose hockey games.
But there is one small light at the end of the tunnel — and it's coming in the form of a youth movement that Penguins' fans have long been waiting for.
Even when the Penguins, as a team, aren't stringing wins together, perhaps the longer-term win is that Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, and Avery Hayes have stood out in recent games and look to be finding their NHL footing. A similar thing can be said of rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov, who has been a bit inconsistent at times this season but has an .891 save percentage and makes some big saves at key times.
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With the NHL team's season hanging in the balance, these four may just be the beginning of the youth movement in Pittsburgh.
It has been rumored for a few weeks now that Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust are luring a particular interest in the trade market, and guys like Erik Karlsson, Blake Lizotte, Tommy Novak, and Sam Girard are sure to draw some prying eyes as well. GM and POHO Kyle Dubas said in his quarter-season press conference last week that if the Penguins could not course correct in short order, they would be prepared to make "future-oriented" moves and look to trade veterans on their roster.
Well, three games have passed since Dubas challenged his team, and the Penguins went 0-3 in those games. Their next tilt is a home one Wednesday against the Calgary Flames, beginning a four-game stretch where they face teams out of the playoff picture to close out the month of November. If they don't earn at least six out of eight possible points in these games, changes are almost surely going to be made, if they're not made at that point already.
But one thing is for certain: Regardless of what happens with the rest of the NHL season, McGroarty, Koivunen, Hayes, and Murashov - plus a few more knocking on the door - need to be regular parts of the lineup.
thehockeynews.com'I Don’t Look At This Year As Playoffs Or Not Being The Determination Of Success': 3 Takeaways From Dubas's Quarter-Season Press ConferencePittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas spoke with the media Wednesday to weigh in on the team's start to the season and where they're going.
McGroarty, 22, has a few NHL stints under his belt at this point, but the one he is in the midst of has been the best of his young NHL career. He only has one point in the five games since his most recent recall, but it's his play in all three zones that has stood out.
He's playing physical, registering 16 hits in just seven games. He's playing smart, credited with only three giveaways and no defensive zone giveaways. He's creating chances, coming in at a 62.7 percent expected goals share despite only an 8.5 percent share of starts in the offensive zone. He's been dangerous on the rush, he's good with the puck, he's not afraid to shoot the puck, he crashes the net, and he's been excellent in a distribution role on a third line with Koivunen and Hendrix Lapierre. He's even shown some ability as a power forward.
If he continues to play the way he has, the production will come. Head coach Dan Muse wanted McGroarty to force their hand to keep him in the lineup, and he's done that.
Koivunen, 23, has had his share of ups and downs this season, but in recent games, things are certainly looking up. Like McGroarty, his production doesn't yet stand out, as he has just two goals and six points in 19 games on the season.
But he is confident with the puck on his stick. He's playing a responsible defensive game. He's been a pest to opponents after whistles and around the net front. He, too, has an on-ice expected goals share of above 50 percent at 51.3, despite also having a large share of starts outside the offensive zone. He looks even more comfortable playing with a familiar teammate in McGroarty, and his production will come as he becomes more confident in his shot.
Hayes, 24, has seen only two brief NHL stints this season, and in this current two-game stint, he looks like an NHL player who can make a difference. He's been seeing time on the second line next to Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel - two other young players the Penguins are hanging a lot of their hopes on - and that line has been a force in the last two games.
Before Hayes joined the fold, Kindel and Chinakhov controlled around 50 percent of chances for together. But, according to data from Natural Stat Trick, their chances for share has shot up to 57.69 percent in the last two games with Hayes on the line, and that difference is tangible in the eye test, too.
Hayes excels on the forecheck and in puck battles, he plays a north-south game that complements the less straightline styles of Chinakhov and Kindel, and his speed is a legitimate element that has opened up the ice and helped provide more opportunities for a scorer like Chinakhov to get chances off the rush and in-zone.
Murashov will likely continue a "who's hot" rotation with another young goaltender in Silovs, but there are stretches where he's separated himself, too. There will be growing pains with him, but if the Penguins are largely losing games, anyway, there's no reason to disallow him from working through tough stretches. The same goes for all the other young players.
And knocking on the door? Forward Bill Zonnon has impressed in his first 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) in the AHL, co-leading the team in goals alongside Hayes with eight and playing a pivotal role on special teams and throughout the lineup. Defensemen Jake Livanavage and Harrison Brunicke have been lighting up the scoreboard and making strides in their respective defensive games, as Livanavage, 22, has three goals and 11 points in 13 games, while Brunicke, 20, has five goals in his last six games and is a plus-10 on the season.
Should Dubas follow through to offload valuable veterans and make youth a priority if the Penguins continue to fall off, all of these guys - including those still in WBS - should see NHL ice sooner than later. And it sounded like Dubas was ready to follow through in his press conference.
"I think some of those guys have earned recalls and earned time, and I think all of them have played very well down below," Dubas said. "So, for us, if those guys continue to perform... if they continue to check off things that we've set out for them and their plan, it would be shame on us if we didn't find them opportunity and time."
The clock on the Penguins' 2026-27 season may be ticking, but so is the time to start giving some of the organization's more promising young talent - notably, their pending RFAs - some legitimate NHL runway to see if they figure to be part of a future contender.
And, at this point, if the Penguins manage to turn things around this season, these young players will more than likely play a large role in that, anyway.
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