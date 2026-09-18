'Hopefully, They Lead Us To A Stanley Cup Here One Day': Penguins Eager To Take Another Step Toward Contention

"I think the group that we had here last year and the guys that are still here this year, I feel, have a lot more to give," Karlsson said. "I think that the young guys that we have coming in are taking the right steps forward. And, obviously, the guys that we've had here that have been around for a long time, we know what we're going to get from those guys, and they're going to keep contributing and be a big part of this team."