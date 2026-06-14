Loss Of Pieniniemi Further Exposes Glaring Positional Need For Penguins

And, really, it just might be: Pieniniemi put together an okay but far from standout 2025-26 season between the Wheeling Nailers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins, and that was all after he refused to report to Wheeling after training camp and sat out for a spell in Finland. Okuliar, 26, has some potential and played very well en route to a 2026 title run for his SHL team, Skellefteå, but his age and zero-sum NHL experience do him no favors, even if he just signed with the Penguins for next season.