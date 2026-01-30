Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Malkin, Letang Miss Penguins Practice On Friday cover image

Malkin, Letang Miss Penguins Practice On Friday

Hunter Hodies
3h
Partner
Pinned
340Members·6,518Posts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Two of the Pittsburgh Penguins' top players missed Friday's practice.

The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced without two of their franchise cornerstones on Friday. 

Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang missed Friday's practice, and the Penguins' PR account tweeted that there would be an update on their statuses on Saturday. 

Malkin is still dealing with the same shoulder injury that he suffered in December, despite being back for the last few weeks. 

Letang has been mostly healthy this season, but recently missed two games against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. He returned for last Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks and played on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks

Letang has three goals and 25 points in 50 games, while Malkin has 13 goals and 41 points in 37 games. 

The Penguins will be back in action on Saturday against the New York Rangers

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more! 

Latest News