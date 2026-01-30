Malkin, Letang Miss Penguins Practice On Friday

The Pittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins]\npracticed without two of their franchise cornerstones on Friday. \n\nEvgeni Malkin and Kris Letang missed Friday's practice, and the Penguins' PR\naccount tweeted that there would be an update on their statuses on Saturday. \n\n\n\nMalkin is still dealing with the same shoulder injury that he suffered in\nDecember, despite being back for the last few weeks. \n\nLetang has been mostly healthy this season, but recently missed two games\nagainst the Calgary Flames [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames]and\nEdmonton Oilers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/edmonton-oilers]. He returned for\nlast Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks] and played on Thursday against\nthe Chicago Blackhawks [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks]. \n\nLetang has three goals and 25 points in 50 games, while Malkin has 13 goals and\n41 points in 37 games. \n\nThe Penguins will be back in action on Saturday against the New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!