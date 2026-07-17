New Penguins Defenseman Could Hit New Level In Pittsburgh

Could this new Penguins defenseman break out next season?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have added multiple players to their roster this off-season. Among their newcomers is Declan Carlile, as the Penguins signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract earlier this month.
Carlile appeared in a career-high 42 games last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he posted one goal, three points, 51 hits, and a plus-5 rating. This was after he played in just four games with the Lightning over the two previous seasons.
Overall, Carlile took a nice step forward with his development last season, and it helped him land a multi-year deal with the Penguins. Now, he will be looking to take his game to a new level after signing in Pittsburgh.
When looking at the Penguins' current defensive group, it is certainly possible that Carlile will get more chances to succeed in Pittsburgh. The Penguins do not have the strongest depth on the left side of their defensive group, and this could lead to Carlile having a more significant role than he did in Tampa Bay. This could benefit the 6-foot-3 defenseman tremendously.
Furthermore, with Carlile having more experience at the NHL level, it is fair to wonder if he could improve his game next season now that he is more adjusted. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front, but there is no harm in Pittsburgh signing him to his affordable two-year deal.