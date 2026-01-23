NHL Rumors: 2 Penguins Named As Trade Candidates

These two Penguins are being viewed as trade candidates.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a nice surprise this season. They currently have a 25-14-11 record and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division. When noting that many did not expect them to be in the hunt for a playoff spot ahead of them, it is hard not to be impressed with what the Penguins have been doing.
Yet, with the Penguins being in a retool, they will still be a team to keep an eye on leading up to the deadline. Due to this, two of their players are continuing to create chatter as trade candidates.
Rust was given the No. 33 spot on Johnston's trade board. It is understandable that the veteran winger has been named a player to watch, as he has been a popular name in the rumor mill since this past off-season. He would have the potential to land the Penguins a big return in a potential move, but they very well could hold onto him if they do not drop in the standings over the next month.
As for Kulak, he was given the No. 26 spot on Johnston's list. Between him and Rust, Kulak stands out as the player more likely to be traded. The left-shot defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and he might not be a long-term fit on a team focused on the future like Pittsburgh.