NHL Rumors: 2 Penguins On New Trade Board

NHL insider Chris Johnston released his latest trade board for The Athletic, and two Pittsburgh Penguins made the cut: defenseman Brett Kulak and forward Bryan Rust.

Kulak was given the No. 21 spot on Johnston's list. The 32-year-old defenseman certainly has the potential to generate interest from contenders, as he is a solid bottom-pairing defenseman with plenty of playoff experience.

In 10 games with the Penguins since being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers earlier this season, Kulak has recorded two assists, 20 blocks, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he had two assists and a minus-7 rating in 31 games for the Oilers before being acquired by Pittsburgh.

Rust, on the other hand, landed the No. 32 spot on Johnston's new trade board. The star winger has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, but the Penguins also do not need to rush a move centering around him. This is because he is signed until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Any potential Rust trade would be a big deal, as he is an incredibly important part of the Penguins' roster. However, with the Penguins also focused on the future, he has the potential to be an excellent trade chip for them if they are open to moving him.