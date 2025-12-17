NHL Rumors: 3 Penguins Featured On New Trade Board

NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic is out, and three Pittsburgh Penguins have been included on it. Defenseman Brett Kulak, forward Bryan Rust, and blueliner Erik Karlsson have all made the cut.

Kulak was just acquired by the Penguins from the Edmonton Oilers in the Tristan Jarry trade, but questions about his future in Pittsburgh are already coming up. The pending UFA defenseman could be a nice addition for a contender looking for more depth on their blueline. In 32 games so far this season, he has recorded zero goals, two assists, and a minus-7 rating.

Rust has been talked about in the rumor mill heavily since the summer, so it is not particularly surprising to see him on Johnston's latest trade board. He is exactly the kind of top-six forward that contenders love to add at the trade deadline, and he could get the Penguins a serious return if they elect to move him.

As for Karlsson, the veteran defenseman could be a popular target for teams looking to add more offense from the point. With some salary retention, Karlsson could be a nice trade chip for the Penguins to dangle. The 35-year-old defenseman is currently in the middle of a strong year, posting three goals and 25 points in 32 games.