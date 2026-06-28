NHL Rumors: 3 Penguins Featured On New Trade Board

Could these Penguins end up being traded this off-season?
NHL insider Frank Seravalli released his latest trade board for Hockey 24/7, and three Pittsburgh Penguins were among the players featured on it. Tommy Novak, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust all made the cut.
Novak was given the No. 23 spot on Seravalli's trade board. The 29-year-old forward is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and will be a pending UFA. With this, he could be a decent trade chip for the Penguins to dangle if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans. He is a solid top-nine forward, as evidenced by his 16 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season.
Rakell was given the No. 24 spot, and it makes sense when noting that he has created plenty of chatter in the rumor mill for a long time now. With this year's UFA class not being strong, the Penguins could get a significant return for a top-six forward like Rakell. In 60 games last season for Pittsburgh, he had 24 goals and 48 points.
As for Rust, he landed the No. 37 spot on Seravalli's trade board. Like Rakell, he has been a popular name in the rumor mill for a while now. The Penguins trading Rust would be significant, as he has spent his entire 12-year career in Pittsburgh. However, it could be worth dealing him if they get a significant offer. In 72 games last season, he had 29 goals and 65 points.