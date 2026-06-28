NHL Rumors: 3 Penguins Featured On New Trade Board

Novak was given the No. 23 spot on Seravalli's trade board. The 29-year-old forward is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and will be a pending UFA. With this, he could be a decent trade chip for the Penguins to dangle if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans. He is a solid top-nine forward, as evidenced by his 16 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season.