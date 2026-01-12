NHL Rumors: 3 Penguins Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Penguins made a smart move signing Blake Lizotte to a contract extension. Which players could they extend next?
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a notable move on Jan. 12, signing forward Blake Lizotte to a three-year contract extension.
With the Penguins inking Lizotte to this new deal, let's take a look at three more of their players who could sign extensions next.
Evgeni Malkin
If Malkin wants to continue his playing career after this season, he is certainly making a big case to stick around with the Penguins. The 39-year-old forward has shown this season that he can still produce like a star, as evidenced by his 31 points in 29 games.
It would be fantastic if the Penguins extended Malkin, as he is still an incredibly important part of their roster.
Anthony Mantha
Mantha has proven to be an awesome fit on the Penguins, and it would not be surprising if they looked to keep him around with a contract extension because of it.
In 44 games this season with the Penguins, Mantha has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 points, and a plus-7 rating. With numbers like these, he has been a nice addition to the Penguins' top six and could be worth keeping around.
Ryan Shea
Shea is another Penguins extension candidate to keep an eye on. The 28-year-old defenseman has been a nice surprise for Pittsburgh this season and has cemented himself a spot on their blueline in the process.
Shea has already played in a career-high 44 games this season, where he has recorded two goals, 14 assists, 16 points, and a plus-15 rating. Perhaps this could lead to the Penguins looking to extend the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) blueliner.