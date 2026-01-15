NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Penguins' Brett Kulak

These three teams could be solid fits for Brett Kulak if the Penguins decide to trade him.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brett Kulak has created some chatter in the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate. With the Penguins retooling, it is certainly fair to wonder if they will flip the veteran pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman.
Due to this, let's look at three potential trade fits for Kulak if the Penguins decide to shop him.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs could use another experienced defenseman on their blueline, so a player like Kulak could grab their attention. He would be a nice addition to their bottom pairing and penalty kill if acquired.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings' defensive group could use a boost, and Kulak would provide them with just that if acquired. Due to his versatility, Kulak is capable of playing both sides, and that could benefit a team looking to break their playoff drought, like the Red Wings.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche have been excellent this season, as they have a 33-4-8 record. With this, they should be buyers at the deadline, and a veteran blueliner like Kulak could make sense for them. He would offer them another player with a ton of playoff experience and could slot nicely on their third pairing.