NHL Rumors: Penguins Big Winger Makes New Trade Board

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Anthony Mantha was given the No. 11 spot on Lyle Richardson's latest Trade Big Board for Bleacher Report.

"So far, there's no indication that the Penguins will be sellers. Nevertheless, Mantha's improved play this season makes him a player worth monitoring if the Penguins stumble between now and the March trade deadline," Richardson wrote.

Mantha being considered a trade candidate is understandable. With the Penguins focused on the future, the 6-foot-5 winger could be a player worth listening to offers for. This is especially so when noting that he has the potential to generate a lot of interest, as he is a big forward who produces solid offense.

In 41 games so far this season with the Penguins, Mantha has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 points, and a plus-8 rating. With this, he has undoubtedly been making an impact for the Penguins, and it could lead to contenders calling about him as we inch closer to the deadline.



Teams in need of more secondary scoring in their middle six certainly could look to bring in Mantha. Yet, if the Penguins end up still being in the playoff race near the deadline, the possibility of them keeping Mantha around should not be ruled out.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Penguins end up moving Mantha this season.