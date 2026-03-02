NHL Rumors: Penguins Goalie On New Trade Board

This Penguins goalie has been named a trade candidate to watch.
The Pittsburgh Penguins currently have a 31-15-13 record and are second in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points. With this, it would not be surprising if they continued to look to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.
Yet, with the Penguins retooling, the possibility of them trading more of their players should not be ruled out. Because of this, one of their goaltenders is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate.
"Skinner is a positionally sound goaltender who excels at remaining square to the shooter. He’s also got plenty of big-game experience from consecutive runs to the Stanley Cup Final with the Oilers," Johnston wrote.
With Skinner being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), it would not be surprising if the Penguins at least listened to offers on the 27-year-old goalie. They also already showed that they are not afraid to move pending UFAs, as they recently dealt defenseman Brett Kulak to the Colorado Avalanche.
With the Penguins having two young goalies in Sergei Murashov and Arturs Silovs, it is fair to wonder if Skinner could be made available. This is especially so if the Penguins do not have plans to re-sign him.
Teams looking for more depth between the pipes could take a chance on Skinner. In 37 games this season split between the Edmonton Oilers and Penguins, he has a 19-12-6 record, a 2.76 goals-against average. a .891 save percentage, and two shutouts.