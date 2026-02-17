NHL Rumors: Penguins Have Good Target In Rangers D-Man

If the Penguins want to add to their blueline, this Rangers defenseman should be on their radar.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a position to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. They are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division standings and should be open to upgrading their group because of it.
One area that the Penguins could aim to improve is the right side of their blueline. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider stands out as an intriguing potential target for the Penguins.
With Schneider being just 24 years old, he would be a strong fit on a team that is focused on the future, like the Penguins. Furthermore, he is still young enough that the possibility of him improving should not be ruled out. Perhaps getting a fresh start with the Penguins could help him do just that.
If the Penguins acquired Schneider, he could work on either their second pairing or third pairing. Furthermore, due to his shutdown ability, the 6-foot-4 blueliner would also give Pittsburgh another clear option for their penalty kill to consider.
Schneider is in the final season of his two-year, $4.4 million contract, but is a pending restricted free agent (RFA). Thus, he would have the potential to be more than a rental for the Penguins if acquired, which adds to his appeal.
In 57 games this season with the Rangers, Schneider has recorded two goals, nine assists, 11 points, and 123 hits.