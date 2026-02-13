NHL Rumors: Penguins Should Pursue Flames Defender

The Penguins could use another defenseman and have a solid option to consider in this Flames blueliner.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been the NHL's biggest surprise this season. Many expected the Penguins to be among the worst teams in the NHL, but they instead have a 29-15-12 record and are second in the Metropolitan Division at the Olympic break.
With the Penguins currently holding a playoff spot, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they looked to add to their group once the NHL roster freeze lifts later this month.
When looking at the Penguins' current roster, one of their biggest needs is another defenseman. Boosting their right side, in particular, should be one of the Penguins' top objectives. One trade candidate who could make a lot of sense for the Penguins because of this is Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud.
While Whitecloud was recently moved by the Vegas Golden Knights to the Flames in the Rasmus Andersson deal, he has already been creating chatter as a trade candidate in Calgary. With the Penguins needing another solid blueliner, he is a player who Pittsburgh should strongly consider targeting.
If the Penguins added Whitecloud, he could slot nicely on their bottom pairing but also move up the lineup if needed. Furthermore, due to his steady defensive play, he would be an obvious choice for the Penguins' penalty kill if acquired.
Another very appealing factor about Whitecloud is that he would be more than a rental for the Penguins if acquired. This is because he has a $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Ultimately, with the Penguins' blueline needing a boost, it would make sense for them to pursue Whitecloud. The fit looks strong on paper.
In 55 games this season split between the Golden Knights and Flames, Whitecloud has recorded two goals, eight assists, 10 points, 76 blocks, and 86 hits.