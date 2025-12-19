NHL Rumors: Penguins Urged To Address Specific Trade Need

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently have a 14-10-9 record this season and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. However, they are also only four points behind the third-place New York Islanders in the Metro, so they are still certainly in the playoff race.

The Penguins have been going through a very rough patch as of late, though, as they have lost seven straight games. Yet, even with this being the case, all hope is not lost for their season.

Due to this, in a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson argued that the Penguins should look to add an inexpensive two-way forward to their roster by the 2026 NHL trade deadline.

"Despite the club's improved performance and the goalie swap, GM Kyle Dubas is sticking with his roster retooling timeline. If the Penguins remain a playoff contender by the deadline, he could seek an affordable defensive forward to help his club in the faceoff circle," Richardson wrote.

With the Penguins still focused on the future, it would make sense for them to be a bit more conservative at the deadline rather than making a big splash for a rental player. When looking at their group, it is fair to argue that they could use another solid bottom-six center, so that could be an avenue worth exploring. This is especially so if they can find a player who is under contract beyond this season and is on the right side of 30.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what kind of moves the Penguins make this season.