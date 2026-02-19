NHL Rumors: Penguins Urged To Address This Trade Need

With the Penguins holding a playoff spot, they are being urged to address this trade need.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently second place in the Metropolitan Division standings. With this, there is a good chance that they will look to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
With the Penguins standing out as likely buyers this season, they are now being urged to address one of their notable trade needs.
"They have plenty of forward depth at both the NHL and AHL levels, but could definitely use more defensive depth. The defense has overachieved this season and has improved rapidly as the season has progressed, but additional depth should be Kyle Dubas's focus over the next few weeks," Gretz wrote.
It is certainly hard to disagree with Gretz's take here, as it is clear that the Penguins would benefit by adding to their blueline. This is especially so when noting that they have been dealing with the injury bug this season.
Another right-shot defenseman, in particular, would be great for the Penguins to add to their roster. A few names who have been creating chatter in the rumor mill this season include Zach Whitecloud, Connor Murphy, and Timothy Liljegren.