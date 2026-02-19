Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Rumors: Penguins Urged To Address This Trade Need cover image

NHL Rumors: Penguins Urged To Address This Trade Need

Michael DeRosa
58m
Partner
Pinned
345Members·6,598Posts
michaelderosa@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

With the Penguins holding a playoff spot, they are being urged to address this trade need.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently second place in the Metropolitan Division standings. With this, there is a good chance that they will look to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. 

With the Penguins standing out as likely buyers this season, they are now being urged to address one of their notable trade needs.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz argued that the Penguins' top trade need ahead of the deadline is adding to their defensive depth. 

"They have plenty of forward depth at both the NHL and AHL levels, but could definitely use more defensive depth. The defense has overachieved this season and has improved rapidly as the season has progressed, but additional depth should be Kyle Dubas's focus over the next few weeks," Gretz wrote. 

It is certainly hard to disagree with Gretz's take here, as it is clear that the Penguins would benefit by adding to their blueline. This is especially so when noting that they have been dealing with the injury bug this season. 

Another right-shot defenseman, in particular, would be great for the Penguins to add to their roster. A few names who have been creating chatter in the rumor mill this season include Zach Whitecloud, Connor Murphy, and Timothy Liljegren. 

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in solid playoff position during the Olympic break - and they could look to add a depth defenseman by the trade deadline
thehockeynews.com5 Defensemen Penguins Should Target At Trade DeadlineThe Pittsburgh Penguins are in solid playoff position during the Olympic break - and they could look to add a depth defenseman by the trade deadline

It will be very interesting to see what kind of moves the Penguins make ahead of the deadline from here. They have undoubtedly performed well enough for Penguins GM Kyle Dubas to add to their roster. 

PenguinsPenguins RumorsPittsburgh Penguins
Latest News