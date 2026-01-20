Penguins Acquire Big Defender From Avalanche

Puustinen, on the other hand, will now get a fresh start after spending several years with the Penguins organization. The Penguins' 2019 seventh-round pick played in 66 games over three seasons with Pittsburgh, where he recorded seven goals, 17 assists, and 24 points. This included the 26-year-old winger posting career highs with five goals, 15 assists, and 20 points in 52 games during the 2023-24 season with the Penguins.