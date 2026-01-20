Penguins Acquire Big Defender From Avalanche

The Pittsburgh Penguins are staying busy, as they have made another trade.
The Penguins have announced that they have acquired defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Solovyov has played in 16 games this season, where he has recorded one goal, three points, 19 blocks, and 19 hits. Now, the 6-foot-3 blueliner will be looking to make an impact with the Penguins after being acquired by the Metropolitan Division club.
With the Penguins dealing with injury trouble, it is understandable that they have decided to bring in a young blueliner like Solovyov. He will now provide the Penguins with more depth on defense, which is never a bad thing.
Solovyov has appeared in 31 career NHL games over three seasons split between the Calgary Flames and Avalanche, where he has posted one goal, six assists, seven points, 44 blocks, and 45 hits.
Puustinen, on the other hand, will now get a fresh start after spending several years with the Penguins organization. The Penguins' 2019 seventh-round pick played in 66 games over three seasons with Pittsburgh, where he recorded seven goals, 17 assists, and 24 points. This included the 26-year-old winger posting career highs with five goals, 15 assists, and 20 points in 52 games during the 2023-24 season with the Penguins.