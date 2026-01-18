Penguins Activate And Option McGroarty, Recall Forward Ahead Of Western Trip

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a few roster moves ahead of their Western road trip that begins Monday against the Seattle Kraken.
21-year-old forward prospect Rutger McGroarty - who has been out since Jan. 7 with a concussion - was activated from injured reserve Monday. He was subsequently optioned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate.
In addition, forward Joona Koppanen was recalled from WBS to fill out the final spot on the Penguins' active roster, meaning the team will carry 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders on their Western road trip this week.
Defenseman Erik Karlsson - placed on injured reserve Jan. 13 - practiced with the team in a non-contact capacity on Sunday and will make the trip. He was originally supposed to be re-evaluated two weeks from that date.
"Nothing's changed in terms of status or anything else," head coach Dan Muse clarified about Karlsson. "But, obviously, anytime somebody hasn't been out there for team practice, even when it is coming in as non-contact, it's another step."
With his AHL assignment, McGroarty will have a chance to get regular playing time in the top-six for WBS. With the Penguins' current lineup gelling pretty well at the NHL level, it was unlikely that McGroarty would have seen much playing time had he stuck around. He has two goals and three points in 16 NHL games and four goals and seven points in five AHL games this season.
Koppanen, 27, has been up for a few stints with the NHL club this season, registering one assist to go along with a minus-1 in 10 games. In 22 AHL games, he has put up six goals and 11 points.
