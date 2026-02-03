Penguins Activate Big Defender From Injured Reserve

The Penguins are getting one of their blueliners back from injury.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have activated defenseman Ryan Graves from injured reserve.
Graves has not played for the Penguins since their Jan. 21 contest against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury. However, now that he has been activated off injured reserve, he is officially an option for the Penguins again.
Graves has appeared in 19 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has recorded one goal, 15 hits, 35 blocks, and a minus-2 rating. The 6-foot-5 defenseman also has two goals, seven assists, nine points, and a plus-6 rating in 13 games this season with the Penguins' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
In 150 games over three seasons with the Penguins, Graves has recorded five goals, 14 assists, 19 points, 162 hits, 250 blocks, and a minus-7 rating.